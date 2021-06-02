Ex-LA councilman guilty of corruption reports to prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander has begun serving a federal prison sentence for corruption, it was reported Wednesday.

Prison records show that Englander is serving a 14-month sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona. Scott Taylor, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said Englander is expected to be released next May 28, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Taylor wouldn't discuss the reason for the projected release date, but he said prison sentences can be reduced for various reasons, including good conduct, the Times said.

Englander, who served on the City Council from 2011 to 2018, was ordered to report to prison this week. He was sentenced in January for lying to federal investigators about his dealings with a businessman who provided him $15,000 in secret cash payments during a night out in Las Vegas.

Englander, 50, was the first person to be sentenced in a wide-ranging federal investigation into corruption at Los Angeles City Hall. He pleaded guilty last year to scheming to falsify material facts, a felony.