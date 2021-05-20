Ex-labor official says safety threats prompted resignation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former leader of the state Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment benefits said Thursday his resignation in April was linked to threatening messages and incidents at the agency and elsewhere.

In a string of Twiter posts, former Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley disclosed the reasoning behind his decision to resign from the agency. He did not respond to calls and texts to his cellphone seeking further comment.

“I left the position for no other reason than the safety of myself and my family,” McCamley, a former state legislator and county commissioner, said in one tweet. “I have received threats before as a public official, but this time seems different.”

McCamley indicated that he intends to relocate his home outside of New Mexico as a safety precaution.

The statements were made the day after state analysts reported that New Mexico may have overpaid unemployment insurance benefits by as much as $250 million during the pandemic amid a backlog in investigations of claims.

McCamley said his concerns about personal safety grew after a state-owned car was destroyed by an incendiary device and a possibly deranged man called the state labor agency to blame McCamley for unemployment problems and to ask for his address.