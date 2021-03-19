Ex-lawmaker charged with misusing funds, false records

Assefa, who was first elected to represent the Legislature in 2018 representing the Spring Valley area, did not mention the campaign finance investigation in a January letter announcing his resignation.

Nevada law requires legislators live in the districts they represent. In his resignation letter, Assefa said that he initially misunderstood the law but later determined his residency violated.

“With great regret, and because I believe that lawmakers are bound to uphold the law and act with honesty and integrity, I must admit my mistake and resign my office,” he wrote.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in October that police last year raided a North Las Vegas home owned by Assefa's wife and a Spring Valley condominium he listed as his residence in campaign filings.

In search warrants issued last year, detectives were focused on records related to KIB Transport LLC, a freight and trucking company Assefa listed as an income source on a financial disclosure form, the Review-Journal reported. State records show Assefa is listed as a manger of the company.