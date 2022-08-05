 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-lawmaker in Hawaii bribery case donates to campaigns

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month.

State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to the campaign of Jamaica Cullen on July 26. She is running in the Democratic primary for parts of Waipahu and Hoopili, the area Ty Cullen used to represent.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Jamaica Cullen is Ty Cullen's sister-in-law and worked in his office during the past four legislative sessions.

A voicemail message left for Jamaica Cullen wasn’t returned.

Campaign Spending Commission data shows Friends of Ty Cullen on July 8 donated $2,000 to Rachele Lamosao, who is running in the Democratic primary to represent central Waipahu.

People are also reading…

A report filed by Friends of Ty Cullen said he bought two fundraiser tickets for that amount.

Lamosao, in an emailed statement received after this article was first published, said she donated $2,000 — the same amount she received from Friends of Ty Cullen — to the Campaign Spending Commission, which will help fund other campaigns seeking public financing. She said she accepts all contributions to her campaign.

"However, under these circumstances, I felt it was most appropriate to donate this amount to the Campaign Spending Commission fund. I will always put my community first in every decision, regardless of any contributions made to my campaign,” she said.

State law says $2,000 is the most an individual may give to a House candidate in one election period.

Friends of Ty Cullen had a cash balance of more than $133,000 as of June 30, according to a report filed with the commission. Cullen did not return a voicemail message seeking comment.

Ty Cullen resigned from the state House of Representatives in February shortly before federal prosecutors announced charges against him and former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English.

Court documents said they took bribes in exchange for shaping legislation that would benefit a company involved in publicly financed cesspool conversion projects.

Cullen agreed to forfeit $23,000 — the amount he received in bribes — as part of a plea agreement. He's due to be sentenced on Oct. 20.

English was sentenced to three years and four months in July.

Corey Rosenlee, who is running in the Democratic primary against Jamaica Cullen, questioned whether Ty Cullen should continue to control his remaining campaign funds.

“It should be automatic that if you admit guilt or are found guilty for bribery, that money should go back to the donors and not be set up as some sort of slush fund, which you can use for however you want to,” Rosenlee said. “And in this case, helping out a family member.”

Maurice Morita, who is running in the Democratic primary against Lamosao, said if he received money from Ty Cullen he would give it back.

“The money is tainted. Whatever you get from him, or English,” said Morita.

Tony Baldomero, associate director of the Campaign Spending Commission, said Hawaii law doesn't address whether an individual loses control of their campaign funds after a conviction. A lawmaker is disqualified from holding office for 10 years after a conviction.

Ty Cullen last ran for office in 2020, which means he can use the balance of funds up through 2024, Baldomero said. Hawaii law authorizes eight uses for such money, including purchasing candidate fundraiser tickets. The money may also be used to donate to charity, public schools, libraries and to award scholarships.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

The Supreme Court’s decision to repeal a woman’s federal constitutional right to abortion has scrambled the political dynamics heading into the November elections, when control of Congress is at stake. A half-dozen of the most vulnerable House members — all of them women and all representing swaths of suburban voters — see the issue as one that could help them win in an otherwise difficult political climate. But it's not clear whether the focus on abortion alone may be enough to save many of these Democrats, given that they're running for reelection at a time of high inflation and frustration with President Joe Biden’s performance.

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China says it has conducted “precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments in six zones surrounding the island. Japan says it protested to China after five of the missiles landed inside its Exclusive Economic Zone. The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week. They are intended to advertise China's threat to attack the self-governing island republic in response to moves to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule. Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defense drills, while the U.S. has numerous naval assets in the area.

China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China cuts off vital US contacts over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China says it is cutting off dialogue with the U.S. on a range of vital issues from climate change to military relations and anti-narcotics efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures announced Friday are the latest steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory — to be annexed by force if necessary. China also is firing missiles in military exercises off the coast of the island. U.S.-China expert Bonnie Glaser warns China may be heading toward changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, with results that are negative for both Taiwan and the U.S.

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. And Trump-backed Mark Finchem won the GOP primary to be secretary of state, who oversees elections.

How do grand juries work?

How do grand juries work?

Here's a look at a grand jury's major role in criminal justice and why prosecutors are using them to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over issues including age limits and bans on AR-15-style guns. The June decision struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need to get a license to carry a concealed gun in public. The decision has led one judge to temporarily block a Colorado town from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons. The ruling could reshape gun laws in the U.S. even as mass shootings push the issue into the headlines. The Biden administration and police departments across the U.S. are struggling to combat a surge in violent crime.

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package

Senate Democrats say they have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, says she is ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says lawmakers have achieved a compromise that will receive the support of all Democrats in the chamber. His party needs unanimity and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to move the measure through the Senate over certain solid opposition from Republicans.

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

The House has approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the West cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought — fueled by climate change — that have caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses in recent years. The measure combines 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits; boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change; protect watersheds; and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News