 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-Malaysian first lady ordered to serve 10 years for graft

  • Updated
  • 0

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian first lady Rosmah Mansor was ordered to serve 10 years in prison after being found guilty on Thursday of soliciting and receiving bribes during her husband’s corruption-tainted administration, a week after he was imprisoned over the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund.

Rosmah was convicted on a charge of soliciting 187.5 million ringgit ($42 million) and two charges of receiving 6.5 million ringgit ($1.5 million) between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure a project to provide solar energy panels to schools on Borneo island.

The court sentenced her to 10 years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently, and a total fine of 970 million ringgit ($217 million). She will be allowed to remain free on bail pending her appeal to higher courts.

High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said prosecutors proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Rosmah corruptly solicited bribes and received money as a reward for herself. He said her defense was a “bare denial, devoid of credible evidence."

People are also reading…

Earlier, Rosmah made an emotional plea from the dock, saying she was saddened and felt she wasn’t given justice. She said she had never solicited any funds or taken a single cent while she was heading charity foundations during her time as the prime minister’s wife.

She also decried as political persecution the events that led to Najib being jailed and her family being made to suffer. “I do not even know the cost of the project. So I am just telling the truth and nothing else but the truth," she said. “If that’s your conclusion, I surrender to God.”

Defense lawyer Jagjit Singh later told reporters that the amount of the fine was the largest ever in Malaysia's history. He said Rosmah was shocked and upset, and that they plan to appeal to higher courts. Under the law, each charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the bribes solicited and received.

Her conviction was another blow after Najib began a 12-year prison term last Tuesday after losing his final appeal in one of the five graft cases against him involving the multibillion-dollar pilfering of 1MDB.

Before the verdict, Judge Zaini also rejected Rosmah's application to disqualify him after an alleged guilty judgment leaked online. Police said the leaked document was work done within the court’s research unit and was not the judgment, but Rosmah's defense said they lost confidence the judge could be fair.

The judge said he didn't request the research and that those were not his grounds. He said he didn't read the documents, had done his own research and wasn't prejudiced against Rosmah. Malaysia’s top court earlier slammed the action of the website, run by a blogger based in England, as “a deliberate act” to smear the court’s reputation.

Last week, the same website published a document it said was the Federal Court’s guilty verdict against Najib, just before the ruling was read out in court. The court has said that leaked document was a working draft of the ruling. The court has filed complaints with police over both leaks.

Najib and Rosmah have been hit with multiple charges of graft after the shocking ouster of his United Malays National Organization in the 2018 elections, fueled by public anger over the 1MDB scandal. UMNO has since returned to power after defections caused the collapse of the reformist government that won the 2018 polls.

Rosmah's trial shed light on her alleged sway in the government since her husband took office in 2009. Prosecutors said Rosmah wielded considerable influence due to her “overbearing nature," even though she held no official position. Witnesses testified that a special department, called First Lady of Malaysia, was set up to handle Rosmah’s affairs.

Her former aide, who was jointly charged with Rosmah but later testified for the prosecution, told the court that many businesspeople lobbied Rosmah for help to secure government projects. The aide testified Rosmah was feared by civil servants and requests from her department were often swiftly carried out.

The court also heard that she spent 100,000 ringgit a month ($22,300) to hire online propagandists to deflect criticism of her lavish lifestyle that led to her being despised by many Malaysians.

After Najib lost power, police raided family residences and seized hundreds of boxes of luxurious Hermes Birkin handbags, 423 watches, 14 tiaras and other jewelry plus cash estimated at more than 1.1 billion ringgit ($246 million).

During her trial, 23 prosecution witnesses testified but only two defense witnesses were called, including Rosmah. She told the court she was never involved in government affairs and that her former aide was a corrupt liar who had used her name to solicit bribes and pocketed the money himself.

Rosmah has also been charged with laundering illegal proceeds and tax evasion linked to 1MDB in another trial that hasn’t started.

1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up after taking office. Investigators allege more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates through layers of bank accounts in the U.S. and other countries to finance Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art works and jewelry.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

The head of the European Union’s executive branch and Germany's chancellor have pledged a reform of the continent’s electricity market to help bring down power prices that have been pushed higher by skyrocketing gas prices. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in Bled, Slovenia on Monday that “skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design.” She said it was developed for different circumstances, and “that is why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily knocked offline because of damage to a transmission line. That caused a blackout in the region on Thursday and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. Ukraine alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on it. On Thursday, authorities said the plant was cut off from the grid because of the transmission line damage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russian shelling and said the plant’s emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated.

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence. That's according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property. The 38-page affidavit, even in its redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan. China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.

Early budget reveal sparks talk of snap Malaysian elections

Early budget reveal sparks talk of snap Malaysian elections

Malaysia’s government says it will present its 2023 national budget on Oct. 7, three weeks ahead of schedule, sparking speculation that it may call an early general election. Polls aren’t due until September next year, but Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has come under pressure from his United Malays National Organization party to dissolve Parliament for an early vote. Ismail says the decision to present the budget early is not unusual and has been made by other administrations. Analysts say it signals possible early polls, with budget goodies seen as a way to win voters' support.

Kremlin offers mixed view of Gorbachev's historic role

Kremlin offers mixed view of Gorbachev's historic role

The Kremlin treaded carefully Wednesday reacting to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death, praising his prominent role in reshaping 20th-century history, but noting his “romantic” view of the West. The ambivalence was reflected in the uncertainty about funeral arrangements. An iconic central venue chosen for Saturday’s farewell ceremony has been used for state funerals since the Soviet times, but the Russian media reported that Gorbachev will not be given a state funeral. The hesitant stance was mirrored by state television broadcasts that paid tribute to Gorbachev as a historic figure but described his reforms as poorly planned and held him responsible for failing to safeguard the country’s interests with the West.

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information." The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida. The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Italian authorities are scrambling to relieve overcrowding in shelters after scores of boats carrying migrants reached Italy's southern shores and tiny islands over the weekend. Italian media said that nearly 50 boats arrived between Friday night and Saturday. Some of the vessels launched by migrant smugglers held as few as eight passengers. Many of them were from Tunisia. Other boats reached the shores of the Italian mainland. The Italian news agency ANSA said Sunday that 92 migrants reached Puglia in a sailboat.

Artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in 'troublesome' times

Artist Ai Weiwei warns against hubris in 'troublesome' times

Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei lampoons the surveillance state and social media with his first glass sculpture, made on the Venetian island of Murano. Titled “The Human Comedy: Memento Mori,” the sculpture is the centerpiece of Ai’s exhibit opening in Venice on Sunday. The work is the artist's warning to the world, since its title is Latin for “Remember You Must Die.” The massive piece is suspended over the central nave of the deconsecrated church of San Giorgio Maggiore. The artwork is replete with glass icons: intricately hung skeletons and skulls, both human and animal; scattered likenesses of the Twitter bird logo and surveillance cameras.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News