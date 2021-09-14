Ex-Minnesota GOP chair Carnahan says she may run for old job

The state party's central committee is scheduled to elect a new chair Oct. 2. Candidates include former Senate Minority Leader David Hann and businessman Jerry Dettinger.

Former state Rep. Kelly Fenton, of Woodbury, who serves on the committee, is disappointed that Carnahan is contemplating a comeback. Fenton said the party needs a fresh start.

“A good quality of a leader sometimes is to step aside and do some serious self-reflection,” Fenton said “And at this time right now, I would say she lacks the political acumen to understand that at this current time there is no avenue for victory in either party chair or governor for her.”

Carnahan said she's working to repair her image. She has hired a public relations firm and said she’s writing an opinion piece she hopes to finish soon. She took down her Twitter and party Facebook accounts, citing her “mental health and emotional well-being.”

She also said the “negativity and hate” directed at her came from “a very small group of Republicans in Minnesota, but that's been drowned out by the significant level of support and love that I've received from people all over this country.” She said she has skills, talent and knowledge that she could use to advance Republican causes.