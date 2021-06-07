Ex-NBA player works to end solitary confinement in prisons

Butler said he believes he survived because of a strong family support system. He discovered basketball in prison. He turned his life around when he got out to the point that Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun saw something in him and offered him a scholarship.

Butler went on to become the Big East's player of the year in 2002 and spent 14 seasons in the NBA, where he now is an assistant coach with the Miami Heat.

But Butler, who is also a trustee at the Vera Institute for Justice, said he'll never forget what he endured in prison and is hoping that the Connecticut legislation will serve as an example for other states.

“Now I look back in hindsight and I want to tell my younger self to stay hopeful,” he said. “There are people out there that care. There's going to be elected officials out there in the future that's going to care about this community in real time. There's going to be change on the horizon. They are going to come up with ways to rehabilitate that never dehumanize people.”

Opponents of the bill say it will take a tool away from guards that helps maintain discipline in prisons. But its supporters say it includes exceptions, such as allowing officers to isolate a prisoner when that is needed to protect someone's life. But there will now be a review process to ensure that isolation ends.