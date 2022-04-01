Ex-Nevada lawmaker indicted in campaign funds, address case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Nevada state Assembly member has been indicted on charges that he didn't live in the district he represented, misused thousands of dollars in campaign funds and lied in statements and documents in 2018 and 2020.

Alexander Assefa, a Democrat, represented a Las Vegas district for one term and was elected to a second term before he resigned just weeks ahead of the 2021 Legislature.

He could face prison time if he is convicted of perjury, theft or filing false records. The 14-count indictment also charges Assefa with misdemeanor filing false statements of residency.

Assefa is due for arraignment April 14 in Clark County District Court. His attorney, Damian Sheets, did not immediately respond Friday to messages.

The indictment also lists Assefa’s last name as Bedaso. It moves from local to state court a criminal case filed a year ago by state Attorney General Aaron Ford, alleging the same charges.

Nevada requires legislators to live in districts they represent. In his resignation letter, Assefa said he made a mistake.

In October 2020, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that police raided a North Las Vegas home owned by Assefa’s wife and a Las Vegas condominium he listed in campaign filings.

The Assembly district is now represented by Tracy Brown-May, a Democrat.

