 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-officers charged in girl's fatal shooting held for trial

  • Updated
  • 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three former police officers charged in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl when they fired their weapons in the direction of a crowd outside a high school football game near Philadelphia were held for trial during a hearing Thursday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that during the crowded hearing, the former officers’ attorneys said the charges were the result of political pressure, calling them “disgusting” and improper.

All three — Brian Devaney, 41, Devon Smith, 34 and Sean Dolan, 25 — were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment by a grand jury in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility.

Bility had attended the game with her mother and older sister and was set to start third grade just a few days later. At a memorial service in August, her family — part of a community of immigrants from Guinea — spoke of a sweet little girl, who smiled and greeted everyone she met.

People are also reading…

The three officers were fired days later by the Sharon Hill Council, a small borough just north of Philadelphia International Airport.

Investigators say two teens got into an argument and shot at each other outside the football game, At least two gunshots went in the direction of the police officers, who were monitoring the crowd as it left the game, authorities said.

The two teens were initially charged with murder in Bility's death, but those charges were dropped when the grand jury returned its indictment of the officers.

The officers fired their weapons toward a car they believed was involved in the initial gunfire, striking the car and members of the crowd. Investigators later determined the women in the car were not responsible for the initial gunfire, and using ballistic evidence, found that police weapons were responsible for the shots that killed Bility and struck three of the four other bystanders who were wounded. Bility's sister was among those wounded by the officers' bullets, investigators said.

It’s unclear which officer fired the bullet that killed Bility because it was too badly damaged to trace to a specific gun, but investigators testified Thursday that they were able to trace it to a police-issued handgun. Prosecutors said during the hearing that the officers acted negligently by firing at a moving vehicle.

Investigators previously said Dolan and Smith did not turn on their body cameras, and Devaney was not wearing one during the security detail.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April, a state senator said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he had 'good' contact with Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News