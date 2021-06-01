Ex-Phoenix TV anchor joins GOP race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Phoenix television news anchor filed paperwork Tuesday to seek the Republican nomination for Arizona governor in 2022 and launched a website to tout her campaign.
Former Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake joins two other Republicans who launched their campaigns last month. Lake has been widely seen as a possible candidate since leaving her job in March and criticizing a media landscape that she contends needs more balance.
She has publicly embraced conservative ideals, retweeting the account of the Arizona Senate's unprecedented audit of former President Donald Trump's loss in Arizona and other border states and tweeting about the lack of border security and mask mandates.
In addition to the notice of intent she filed with the Arizona Secretary of State, Lake also launched a campaign website, karilake.com.
Lake joins two other Republicans who have jumped into the race to replace GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, who is term-limited and can't seek a third term.
State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and developer Karrin Taylor Robson announced their intent to seek the GOP nomination last month.
Marco Lopez, who was one of the youngest people ever elected mayor of a U.S. city and rose rapidly to a senior position in President Barack Obama’s administration, announced he was seeking the Democratic nominatoion in March.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.