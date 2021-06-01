Ex-Phoenix TV anchor joins GOP race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Phoenix television news anchor filed paperwork Tuesday to seek the Republican nomination for Arizona governor in 2022 and launched a website to tout her campaign.

Former Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake joins two other Republicans who launched their campaigns last month. Lake has been widely seen as a possible candidate since leaving her job in March and criticizing a media landscape that she contends needs more balance.

She has publicly embraced conservative ideals, retweeting the account of the Arizona Senate's unprecedented audit of former President Donald Trump's loss in Arizona and other border states and tweeting about the lack of border security and mask mandates.

In addition to the notice of intent she filed with the Arizona Secretary of State, Lake also launched a campaign website, karilake.com.