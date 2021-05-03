Ex-Pitt chancellor Nordenberg to chair redistricting panel

The court has a 5-2 Democratic majority, with four of those Democrats — including Baer — hailing from Pittsburgh.

A registered Democrat, Nordenberg served on the transition team of then-Gov.-elect Tom Wolf in 2014. But Nordenberg said he has no strong partisan affiliations, he has voted for members of both parties and he is “about as close to the middle as you probably could get.”

He said he had already reached out to the other four commissioners to begin discussing the task ahead.

Nordenberg gets the job amid aggressive public education campaigns that aim to root out gerrymandering by raising awareness about how districts must be drawn and helping regular people draw their own district maps using basic online tools.

To keep equal populations, the districts inevitably will have to shift away from regions where the population is stagnant — largely Republican areas in northern and western Pennsylvania — to growing regions of the state, primarily eastern and southern Pennsylvania.

Democrats have criticized the current maps of districts as gerrymandered to favor Republicans, leading to strong Republican majorities in both chambers, despite the fact that statewide voter registration rolls and statewide elections have favored Democrats in the past two decades.