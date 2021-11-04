 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-police chief fired over Prude's death to run for Congress

  • 0
Ex-police chief fired over Prude's death to run for Congress

FILE - Rochester Police Department Chief La'Ron Singletary speaks to the media during a news conference in Rochester, NY, Nov. 4, 2019. Singletary, who was fired over his department's handling of last year's suffocation death of Daniel Prude, announced Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, he is running for Congress.

 Tina MacIntyre-Yee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The former Rochester police chief who was fired over his department's handling of last year's suffocation death of Daniel Prude announced Thursday he is running for Congress.

La'Ron Singletary, who recently changed his registration from Democrat to Republican, is seeking to unseat two-term Democrat Joe Morelle in New York's 25th Congressional District, which includes Rochester.

“La’Ron has a passion for servant leadership and is eager to reform systems that have been plaguing our residents,” his campaign website says.

Singletary was fired in September 2020 by Mayor Lovely Warren over the death of Prude, who was suffering from a mental health crisis on March 23, 2020, when Rochester officers police placed a “spit hood” over his head and restrained him. Prude died a week later after being taken off life support.

Warren and Singletary have accused each other of lying about the circumstances of Prude's death.

People are also reading…

Warren announced her resignation last month as part of a deal to settle unrelated charges of violating campaign finance rules during her 2017 reelection campaign.

Singletary, who was appointed police chief in 2019 after a 20-year career with the Rochester Police Department, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission last week.

According to his website, he supports school choice, the Second Amendment right of Americans “to protect and defend themselves” and ”enforcing immigration laws for those entering illegally into the United States."

A phone message seeking comment was left with Morelle's office. An email seeking comment was sent to Singletary's campaign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

Watch Now: Related Video

How transporting Martian samples to earth is related to coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News