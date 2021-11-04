Ex-police chief fired over Prude's death to run for Congress

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The former Rochester police chief who was fired over his department's handling of last year's suffocation death of Daniel Prude announced Thursday he is running for Congress.

La'Ron Singletary, who recently changed his registration from Democrat to Republican, is seeking to unseat two-term Democrat Joe Morelle in New York's 25th Congressional District, which includes Rochester.

“La’Ron has a passion for servant leadership and is eager to reform systems that have been plaguing our residents,” his campaign website says.

Singletary was fired in September 2020 by Mayor Lovely Warren over the death of Prude, who was suffering from a mental health crisis on March 23, 2020, when Rochester officers police placed a “spit hood” over his head and restrained him. Prude died a week later after being taken off life support.

Warren and Singletary have accused each other of lying about the circumstances of Prude's death.

Warren announced her resignation last month as part of a deal to settle unrelated charges of violating campaign finance rules during her 2017 reelection campaign.

Singletary, who was appointed police chief in 2019 after a 20-year career with the Rochester Police Department, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission last week.

According to his website, he supports school choice, the Second Amendment right of Americans “to protect and defend themselves” and ”enforcing immigration laws for those entering illegally into the United States."

A phone message seeking comment was left with Morelle's office. An email seeking comment was sent to Singletary's campaign.

