Ex-porn site worker pleads to sex trafficking conspiracy
AP

Ex-porn site worker pleads to sex trafficking conspiracy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former bookkeeper for a now-defunct California-based website called GirlsDoPorn pleaded guilty Friday to a federal conspiracy charge involving women who were coerced or tricked into appearing in sex videos for the site.

Valorie Moser, 38, worked for the San Diego-based company from 2015 to 2018. Prosecutors said Moser acknowledged that she was aware that models were falsely told they would remain anonymous and their videos wouldn't be distributed on the Internet but only on privately-sold DVDs in Australia.

Some women also alleged that they were coerced or threatened into doing sex scenes, prosecutors said.

Moser's jobs included driving some 100 women to and from photo shoots in San Diego and when some women called Moser to ask that their videos be removed from the website, she was instructed to block their calls, authorities said.

“This defendant was a willing participant in a scheme that has traumatized many victims,” acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement. “We will continue to seek justice for these women, and to prevent others from becoming ensnared by sex traffickers.”

Last year, a federal judge awarded $12.7 million to 22 women who had sued the owners and operators for fraud and breach of contract.

At that trial, some women said they answered ads for models that didn't mention porn work, and that some who didn't want to make the videos were threatened with lawsuits or physically prevented from leaving filming sites.

Moser pleaded guilty before a federal judge in San Diego to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion. When she is sentenced in July, Moser could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

She is the third of six defendants to plead guilty to criminal charges. A porn actor-producer and a cameraman await sentencing. One of the website owners, Michael James Pratt, 36, remains at large. A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

