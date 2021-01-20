Ex-Rep. Hayes pardoned by Trump for role in bribery scandal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina congressman and state Republican Party leader who lied to FBI agents about a bribery scandal received a pardon on Wednesday from outgoing President Donald Trump.

Federal authorities said ex-Rep. Robin Hayes participated in a scheme while GOP state chairman in which a wealthy insurance company magnate attempted to bribe the state insurance commissioner with $1.5 million in campaign funds in exchange for removing a top department regulator. The company executive, Greg E. Lindberg, was convicted last year and is serving prison time. Lindberg had quickly become a major political donor in state politics.

Hayes, now 75, accepted a plea deal in fall 2019 on one count and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. He was sentenced last August to one year of probation and monetary penalties. He was among more than 140 people for whom Trump granted pardons or whose sentences he commuted in his final hours in office.

The commissioner, Republican Mike Causey, wasn’t accused of wrongdoing, alerted authorities and recorded conversations for them. Hayes, Lindberg and two other associates were indicted.