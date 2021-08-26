Ex-Rep. Jonathan Shell running for agriculture commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former state Rep. Jonathan Shell, who helped orchestrate Republicans' historic takeover of the Kentucky House, has announced he will run for state agriculture commissioner in 2023.

Shell, a former member of House leadership, is looking to relaunch a political career that was derailed in 2018 when he lost his reelection bid to the legislature in the GOP primary.

Shell, a fifth-generation farmer from Garrard County, promised to “defend agriculture and conservative Kentucky values on every front” in announcing his 2023 plans Wednesday.

“This campaign is about supporting farm families and ensuring that all Kentucky communities, from the most rural to the most urban, understand the importance of our agriculture industry," Shell said.

Current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican in his second term, is considering a run for governor in 2023. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear intends to run for reelection.

Republican state Rep. Richard Heath, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, announced his bid for agriculture commissioner earlier this month.

Shell rose quickly through the ranks after being elected to the Kentucky House in 2012.