Ex-Senate candidate to run against Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Bryan Miller, a two-time U.S. Senate hopeful, has announced he is running for Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat, joining eight known Republican candidates challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

Miller made his candidacy known during a Wyoming Republican Party meeting in Cody last weekend where everyone who filed to run in the 2022 election was asked to stand, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday.

Miller, who owns a consulting business and is chairman of the Sheridan Republican Party, stood, and he confirmed to the newspaper that he filed his papers last week. He previously served in the Air Force and retired as a lieutenant colonel after more than 20 years.

Miller said that because he often travels around the state as a consultant, he believes he has “insight into the state that most of these other candidates don’t have.”