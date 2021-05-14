Ex-staffer sues Rep. Lamborn alleging lax COVID-19 protocols

Lamborn tested positive for the virus in November, and the lawsuit claims he did not alter course afterward. The lawsuit also alleges that Lamborn told a staffer who was going to wear a mask, “Well, I don’t care about you guys getting it” and that his wife also wouldn’t wear a mask because “no one was going to tell (her) what to do.”

Pope also claimed that one of Lamborn's sons was allowed to live rent-free for weeks in a storage area of the U.S. Capitol’s basement after relocating to Washington and that staff were ordered to help him apply for federal jobs. The staff also were required to run personal errands for Lamborn's family, including loading furniture to be moved to their vacation home, picking up personal mail and carrying personal legal documents, according to the lawsuit.

The House Ethics manual forbids lawmakers from using staff for anything other than official congressional duties.

“Staff were also made to believe that accepting invitations for family events, including meals with the Lamborn family, was required in order to remain employed,” the lawsuit alleges, adding that aides also were “compelled” to give Christmas and birthday gifts to Lamborn and his wife.