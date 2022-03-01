Ex-state lawmaker Yanez launches run for Congress in Macomb

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic former state lawmaker Henry Yanez on Tuesday launched a run for an open, competitive U.S. House seat outside Detroit, saying he wants to advocate for working people in Congress.

Yanez, a councilmember in Sterling Heights and an ex-firefighter, served six years in the Michigan House until term limits kept him from seeking reelection in 2018. He is the third Democrat to enter the race and has the most political experience.

“We need legislators that focus on the problems that people in the district and, frankly in this country, experience every single day,” he told The Associated Press, pointing to the effects of inflation and tangled supply chains on residents' pocketbooks.

The 10th Congressional District, newly created through redistricting, includes a chunk of Macomb County and a small portion of Oakland County. Then-President Donald Trump narrowly won the area in 2020 over Joe Biden. The Republican candidate is businessman and combat veteran John James.

