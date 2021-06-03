Ex-Treasury worker sentenced to 6 months in 'leak' case

The prosecutor said Edwards made complaints internally, but her claims were not substantiated and she then leaked materials that jeopardized investigations ranging from terrorism to public corruption.

She said her leaks also had a “chilling effect” on the financial sector's willingness to comply with disclosure requirements.

Ravener said Edwards hoped to leverage her claims into a promotion.

As he announced the sentence, Woods said it was “sad and perhaps ironic” that Edwards went into public service because she was upset over the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

He said she “came to believe disclosing America's secrets would somehow be beneficial to our nation.”

According to the online site “U.S. Press Freedom Tracker,” eight people have been prosecuted for leaking information to journalists since 2017.

The cases included a counterterrorism analyst charged with leaking classified documents, an Internal Revenue Service employee accused of leaking suspicious financial transactions and the longtime director of security for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, who was charged with lying to the FBI about contact with journalists.