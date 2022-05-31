 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in DOJ's 1/6 probe

  • Updated
  • 0
Capitol Riot Investigation Peter Navarro

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, on Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington. Former Trump adviser Navarro revealed in a draft court filing Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that he has been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department's sprawling probe into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro revealed in a court filing Tuesday afternoon that he has been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department's sprawling probe into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro, who was a trade adviser to then-President Donald Trump, said he was served by the FBI at his Washington, D.C., house last week. The subpoena is the first known instance of prosecutors seeking testimony from someone who worked in the Trump White House as they investigate the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.

In an 88-page filing, Navarro claims the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack is unlawful and therefore a subpoena it issued to him in February is unenforceable under law. The 72-year-old filed the suit Tuesday against members of the committee, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the U.S. attorney for D.C., Matthew M. Graves.

People are also reading…

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Navarro said the goal of his lawsuit is much broader than the subpoenas themselves, part of an effort to have “the Supreme Court address a number of issues that have come with the weaponization of Congress’ investigatory powers” since Trump came to office.

He said he will respond formally to the federal subpoena on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Though the scope of the department’s investigation remains unclear, the subpoena to Navarro could signal that the department is widening its probe to examine the activities and records of people who worked directly for the Republican president. The department previously issued subpoenas to people connected to the Jan. 6 attack and the rallies in Washington that preceded the violence, in which a mob loyal to Trump stormed the Capitol in a brazen bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

The subpoena also comes as pressure continues to mount on the Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland to consider prosecuting Trump since the Jan. 6 House committee laid out an argument for what its members believe could be a viable criminal case against the former president.

Garland has given no public indication about whether prosecutors might be considering a case against the former president. He has, though, vowed to hold accountable “all January 6th perpetrators, at any level” and has said that would include those who were “present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.” Roughly 300 people have pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from the riot, including seditious conspiracy and assault.

The subpoena from federal prosecutors also comes months after Navarro, a former economics professor, received a congressional subpoena from lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Members of the select committee sought testimony from Navarro about his public efforts to help Trump overturn the election, including a call after the 2020 presidential election persuading state legislators to join their efforts.

Navarro was one of the White House staffers who promoted Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud. He released a report in December 2020 that he claimed contained evidence of the alleged misconduct.

He has refused to cooperate with the committee, and he and fellow Trump adviser Dan Scavino were found in contempt of Congress in April.

Members of the committee made their case at the time that Scavino and Navarro were among just a handful of people who had rebuffed the committee’s requests and subpoenas for information. The panel has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses about the insurrection and is preparing for a series of hearings to begin next week.

The congressional probe has so far scrutinized Trump family members and allies, members of Congress and even social media groups accused of perpetuating election misinformation and allowing it to spread rampantly.

The committee investigating the Capitol attack is not the only group of lawmakers that have sought Navarro’s compliance. A House subcommittee set up to investigate the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19 also subpoenaed him in November. He denied their request, citing a “direct order” from the former president to claim executive privilege.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave a commencement address at Brown University, telling graduates to “hold on to your hope” amid the world's darkness. The California Democrat spoke Sunday at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island. She said students are graduating into a vastly different world, referencing recent mass shootings, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights. She praised students for their bravery and resilience, insisting that, “Hope remains democracy’s most powerful weapon against oppression, against cynicism, against hatred."

Heller attacks Lombardo in Nevada's GOP race for governor

Heller attacks Lombardo in Nevada's GOP race for governor

A former U.S. senator is making a late bid to derail the Nevada Republican whom Donald Trump has endorsed for governor. Dean Heller attacked front-runner Joe Lombardo’s stands on key conservative issues during a debate Wednesday night. He also characterized Lombardo, who heads the Las Vegas police department, as “best friends” with Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lombardo urged Heller and other primary candidates to follow the former president’s lead and embrace his nomination in the June 14 primary. With early voting beginning Saturday, Lombardo says he leads in the polls, has raised the most money and has Trump's blessing. He said, “For all practical purposes, this primary is over."

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

Democratic Texas governor’s race candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping the Uvalde school shooting can reset the contest in America’s largest red state. That’s despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else. Following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle last week, O’Rourke briefly seized the national political spotlight. O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s news conference and said the carnage was predictable. After a mass shooting in O’Rourke’s native El Paso in 2019, O’Rourke declared in a presidential debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence. The failure of a firearms background check bill after 20 children were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost a decade ago signaled the end of gun violence legislation in Washington. If the new deaths don't convince Congress to act, Schumer said on the Senate floor, “what can we do?”

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer. The gathering comes just three days after the shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters shouted their anger at the NRA outside the meeting. In remarks to the group, former President Donald Trump called for an overhaul of school security and the U.S. approach to mental health problems while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners.

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

A bipartisan group of senators is trying to find a compromise on gun legislation. That's after Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, failed Thursday in the Senate. Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on hate crimes and gun policy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will give negotiations about two weeks while Congress is in recess. The bipartisan group of senators met after the vote and focused on background checks for guns purchased online or at gun shows, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could harm themselves or others and school security measures.

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

A bipartisan group of senators is trying to find a compromise on gun legislation. That's after Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, failed Thursday in the Senate. Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would've opened debate on hate crimes and gun policy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he'll give negotiations about two weeks while Congress is in recess. The bipartisan group of senators met after the vote and focused on background checks for guns purchased online or at gun shows, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could do harm and school security measures.

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says next month’s NATO summit in Madrid will be a “historic” opportunity to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Stoltenberg spoke Monday at a gala in Madrid to mark Spain’s 40th year as a NATO member. He said he looked forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland at the summit hosted by Spain’s capital on June 29-30. But Turkey, which has the second-largest force in NATO after the U.S., is reluctant to open the doors to Sweden and Finland. Stoltenberg did not address that significant obstacle. He says "the Madrid summit is an important opportunity to reaffirm our NATO values.”

Watch Now: Related Video

This Corgi café in London is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News