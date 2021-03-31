 Skip to main content
Ex-Trump backer wins Massachusetts House special election
Ex-Trump backer wins Massachusetts House special election

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts attorney who served on Winthrop’s Town Council and School Committee won a special election Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by the departure of former Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo.

Democrat Jeffrey Turco, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, won the low-turnout special election, according to unofficial results posted by the city of Revere. The district spans parts of Revere and Winthrop.

Turco told the Boston Herald that he’d use his time on Beacon Hill to “try to fill the gap in vocational education” and put more resources toward helping those suffering from substance abuse and mental illness.

DeLeo, a Democrat from Winthrop, was first elected in 1991. He had been speaker for 12 years, taking over after the January 2009 resignation of former Democratic Speaker Salvatore DiMasi, who was later convicted of federal corruption charges including conspiracy, extortion and theft of honest services by fraud.

DeLeo’s 12 years as speaker was the longest in state history.

His longtime deputy, Ronald Mariano, succeeded him as speaker.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

