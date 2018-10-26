Try 1 month for 99¢
Ex Trump campaign adviser may try to withdraw guilty plea

George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, arrives for his first appearance before congressional investigators, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser who admitted lying to the FBI in the Russia probe, says he's considering withdrawing his guilty plea.

In an interview Friday on "Fox & Friends," Papadopoulos said he learned new information Thursday when he spoke to congressional investigators that he "can't publicly disclose."

Because of that, Papadopoulos said he's "considering withdrawing my agreement I have come to with the government."

Federal law generally does not allow defendants to withdraw a guilty plea after sentencing without proof of some overriding injustice or new evidence.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign. He was sentenced to two weeks. Since then, he has suggested he was framed.

