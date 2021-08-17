Ex-US Rep. Doug Ose ends campaign for California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Republican Congressman Doug Ose ended his campaign for California governor Tuesday after disclosing he suffered a heart attack last weekend.

The 66-year-old businessman and farmer exits less than a month before the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Ose was one of 24 Republicans on the ballot, and among 46 candidates overall.

Ose said in a statement that he expects a full recovery but decided to end his campaign to focus on his health. He said he's been told by doctors to expect additional medical procedures.

“It has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing. Sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do,” Ose said in explaining his decision to pull out.

Ose was an early entrant into the contest, pairing a businessman's acumen with experience on Capitol Hill. He served in Congress from 1999 to January 2005.

Ose said he was at home Sunday night when he began feeling unwell and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he learned he had suffered a heart attack.