 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-US Rep. Souder says he's facing pancreatic cancer

  • Updated
  • 0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep Mark Souder has disclosed that he has inoperable pancreatic cancer and will be undergoing chemotherapy.

The health update for Souder, 71, was posted to his Facebook page this week after he first revealed his cancer diagnosis on Jan. 15, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reported.

Souder’s post said that “unless changes happen, there is no cure.”

“The news overall was mostly not good, but there is some hope,” his latest post said. “Chemo will start soon.”

Souder, a Republican, was first elected to Congress representing northeastern Indiana in 1994. He won reelection seven times but resigned in May 2010 after admitting to an extramarital affair with a woman who worked in his congressional office.

Souder underwent surgery this month, and a biopsy revealed a large cancerous mass on his pancreas, he said in an earlier Facebook post.

People are also reading…

“We accept God’s authority,” Souder’s latest post said. “We continue to ask for the wisdom for the doctors. But God’s Will be done.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Which are the safest airlines?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News