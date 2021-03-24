Ex-Wyoming probation officer pleads guilty to sexual assault

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A former probation officer in Wyoming has pleaded guilty to sexual assault after disclosing a physical relationship with a parolee under her supervision.

Lindsey Shablo of Casper entered her guilty plea on Tuesday in Natrona County District Court to a single charge of second-degree sexual assault under an agreement that limits her prison sentence to three years, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday.

The maximum sentence for second-degree sexual assault is 20 years.

Shablo said during Tuesday's change-of-plea hearing that she had sex with a parolee while employed by the Wyoming Department of Corrections. She originally pleaded not guilty in August. Defense attorney Don Fuller confirmed that the inmate was under Shablo's direct supervision for a period.

Correctional employees cannot receive consent under state law to a sexual relationship with someone they are supervising.