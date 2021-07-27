EXCLUSIVE: Biden mileage rule to exceed Obama climate goal

Requirements ramp up in 2025 to Obama-era levels of a 5% annual increase in the mileage standard and a similar cut in emissions. They then go higher than that for model year 2026, one of the people said, perhaps in the range of 6% or 7%.

Neither EPA nor the Transportation Department would comment on the proposal.

The new standards go partway in meeting the demand from environmental groups, several of which were pushing for a quick return to at least the Obama-era standards to counteract the Trump rollbacks. Car emissions are the single biggest U.S. contributor to climate change.

“We're at the climate cliff, and the stakes are too high to aim low,” the Center for Biological Diversity will write in a full-page ad in The New York Times on Wednesday urging strong action.

The center is pushing for a phase-out of gas-powered vehicles in favor of electrics by 2030, as well as a requirement for 7% annual emissions reductions each year from 2027 until then.