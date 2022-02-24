 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Expanded eligibility considered for youth center abuse fund

  • Updated
  • 0

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A proposed settlement fund for former residents of New Hampshire’s youth detention center has been expanded to include victims of physical abuse.

The House Finance Committee is working on a bipartisan bill that would create a $100 million fund to compensate those who were abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly the Youth Development Center.

The Manchester center has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, and 11 former workers were arrested in April. Nearly 450 former residents have sued the state, with allegations involving more than 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

Under the original settlement fund proposal, victims of sexual abuse from 1980 onward would be eligible for payments of up to $1.5 million each. A new draft discussed Thursday would eliminate the 1980 cutoff date and make victims of physical abuse eligible as well, but their awards would be capped at $150,000.

People are also reading…

Attorney General John Formella, whose office is both defending the state against the lawsuits and prosecuting former workers, told members of a subcommittee he would prefer to limit claims to sexual assault given the difficulty of verifying physical assault claims and parsing various defenses. Including physical abuse claims with a lower cap balances those difficulties with the desire to compensate claimants for the harm they suffered, he said.

Attorney David Vicinanzo said he was glad to see physical abuse included but pressed for additional categories, including emotional abuse caused by solitary confinement. He is part of a team representing hundreds of victims, many of whom say they suffered tremendous harm from spending weeks at a time locked up alone.

“I’m not going to give up on those folks, and I don’t think the state should either,” said Vicinanzo, who also objected to the proposed $150,000 cap on awards for physical abuse.

His comments drew an angry response from Rep. Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, who said it was “ridiculous” to claim solitary confinement constitutes abuse and that he wants to see proof that financial awards actually help victims.

“You’re just looking for money. What does the money do? Nothing,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s a waste.”

The proposal also would create an exemption from the state’s right-to-know law for all records related to the administration and settlement of claims except for the settlement agreements. Annmarie Timmins, a New Hampshire Bulletin reporter speaking on behalf of the New Hampshire Press Association, urged lawmakers to remove that provision.

She argued that current law already includes a process for shielding personal information about children from public view. And she noted that when the state investigated abuse in the Catholic Church decades ago, it made thousands of pages of records public, with victims’ names and other information redacted.

“It’s important to know what happened and how it happened, and that’s how you find out,” she said. “The public knew and understood how the abuse happened, and how those victims were failed.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Sleeping with the enemy' Russian troops try to pick up Ukrainian women on Tinder

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News