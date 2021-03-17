Expanded testing part of Biden administration school plans

“What we do know is that this spring we’re wanting to see schools reopen using the mitigation strategies and giving students an opportunity for that in person learning. In the fall. I would anticipate — if the continuation of vaccination happens and we have every reason to believe that we’re going to be able to do that — by the fall, that schools can reopen in person for all students and they have that opportunity to engage.”

Biden has ordered states to prioritize teachers in their vaccination plans, and the CDC has released guidelines to help schools reopen. But one of those guidelines — that students be seated 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart — is already being reevaluated because of the challenges of achieving that.

During a congressional hearing Wednesday, Walensky said the agency is looking to update the guidance on physical distancing in schools “soon.” The remarks came after Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., urged Walensky to act quickly, given the toll on children’s mental health of school closures.

Walensky said there has only been one published study so far indicating students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart without increased risk of infection. She said other studies are in progress.

———

Associated Press writer Candice Choi in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.