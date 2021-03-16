Experts: Georgia vaccine woes at least partly self-inflicted

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's failure to open mass vaccination sites earlier and relatively slow expansion of eligibility for the shots are to blame in part for the state's dismal COVID-19 inoculation rate, health experts say.

Georgia ranks dead last among states in the percentage of its adult population that has received at least one dose, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly a third of the doses delivered to the state are still awaiting injection.

For weeks after the vaccine became available, Georgia officials blamed limited supply in part for the state’s numbers. But lack of supply has not been the problem for some time now, as evidenced by the amount of vaccine sitting unused in the state, said Sarah McCool, a professor in public health at Georgia State University.

McCool said Georgia was slow to open mass vaccination sites, particularly in the Atlanta area, where much of the state’s population resides. In addition to getting the vaccine in more arms, the centralized site could have eased confusion about where to get inoculated, which also hampered the state’s rollout, she said.