Experts: Texas-style grid failure unlikely in Arizona

Officials from Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project, Arizona's two largest power providers, point to their successful management of summer 2020 as proof that they can handle extreme temperatures.

Last summer shattered a number of heat records: 14 days with temperatures at or above 115 degrees, doubling the prior record of seven; 53 days at 110 or above, up from an earlier record of 33; and 28 days when overnight lows were in the 90s, nearly double the prior record.

“We plan pretty darn well,” said Chris Hofmann, director of transmission and generation operations for SRP, which has about 1 million electrical customers, mostly in the Phoenix area. “I’m not going to say we never run out of options, but we’ve always got a path to where we can work with one of our neighbors, we can do whatever we need to kind of coordinate and make sure we don’t fall into that.”

During times of extreme demand, utilities occasionally ask customers to conserve or institute rolling blackouts, temporarily turning off the lights in specific areas. The problems in Texas last week went much farther, with extended blackouts over large areas as utilities were unable to produce enough power.