 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EXPLAINER: Absentees solidify win for Adams in NY mayor race
0 Comments
AP

EXPLAINER: Absentees solidify win for Adams in NY mayor race

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared Eric Adams the winner of the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City Tuesday after nearly all absentee ballots were counted, leaving no path for his closest competitors to catch him.

The Brooklyn Borough president led Kathryn Garcia by a little more than 8,400 votes, or about 1 percentage point, after election officials finished tallying the results under the city's ranked choice voting system. Election officials were still scrutinizing a few thousand absentee ballots to determine if they are valid. But there weren't enough to alter the outcome.

Under the system, voters ranked up to five candidates for mayor in order of preference. Candidates with too few votes to win were eliminated and ballots cast for them redistributed to the surviving contenders, based on the voter preference, until only two candidates were left.

Adams was the first choice among 31% of voters, followed by Maya Wiley at just over 21% and Garcia at just under 20%.

As candidates with fewer votes were eliminated and their votes redistributed, Adams never relinquished his lead. Garcia jumped ahead of Wiley by more than 12,000 votes when Yang, who came in fourth, was eliminated. Garcia picked up the largest share of Yang's supporters.

But Garcia still trailed Adams, who surged to 50.5% of the ranked choice votes after Wiley was eliminated. Garcia had 49.5%.

However, Adams' and Garcia's share of the final vote can be deceiving. Nearly 938,000 votes have been counted in the race for mayor, and about 140,000 of the ballots didn't rank Adams or Garcia anywhere on their ballots, so those votes were eliminated under the ranked choice system.

In all Adams was ranked ahead of Garcia on 43% of the total votes counted, while Garcia was ranked ahead of Adams on 42%. Fifteen percent of voters didn't rank either candidate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard
National Politics

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard

  • Updated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story June 30, 2021, about a billionaire Republican donor who is paying $1 million to help defray the cost of deploying the South Dakota National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the spokesman for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The spokesman is Ian Fury, not Ian Fry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News