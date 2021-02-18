EXPLAINER: After acquittal, Trump 2024? Maybe not so fast

———

KEEPING CONFEDERATES FROM OFFICE

The drafters of the 14th Amendment wanted to keep former officials who joined the Confederacy from resuming public service, without an explicit vote from Congress restoring their eligibility. Section 3 was enforced for several years at both the state and federal level, according to Gerald Magliocca, a professor at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. But in 1872, by a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate, Congress lifted the prohibition against most who had been barred from office.

Since then, it's fair to say, the provision has fallen into disuse. “Nobody talks about it really,” said Laura F. Edwards, a professor of legal history at Princeton who has studied the 14th Amendment. “You haven’t had to talk about it since the Civil War.”

———

HOW IT COULD BE INVOKED AGAINST TRUMP