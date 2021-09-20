EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

The American Civil Liberties Union and others filed a class-action lawsuit seeking to end the expulsions of families. They seemed to score a victory last week, when a federal judge in Washington said the use of Title 42 in this manner was likely illegal. He said he would order the administration to stop expelling families in two weeks. But within hours the administration said it would appeal.

“The Biden administration claims it wants to distance itself from the Trump administration’s inhumane asylum policies," said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt. "Yet it has retained the most extreme of all the policies, the Title 42 policy that is literally sending families into the hands of persecutors and cartels."

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN DEL RIO?

In recent days, thousands of migrants from Haiti have sought to enter the U.S. at the Del Rio border crossing. Haitians have been trying to get into the country over the Southwest border for years but it's not clear what prompted so many to gather at this one spot at this particular moment.

In May, the Biden administration granted temporary protected status for Haitians who were already in the United States, but that doesn't apply to the people massing near Del Rio.