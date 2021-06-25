EXPLAINER: California's efforts to slow pace of evictions

Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders have agreed to extend the state's eviction moratorium through Sept. 30. Lawmakers will vote on the proposal next week, and Newsom has said he will sign it into law.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

California says it will pay off 100% of eligible tenants' unpaid rent from April 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021. To be eligible, tenants must earn 80% or less of the area median income, an amount that varies depending on where they live. The money — $5.2 billion — comes from the federal government. People who are not eligible to get the money can still qualify for the eviction ban if they pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30. Landlords could take these tenants to court to recoup that money, but they could not evict them for it.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

Tenants are protected from evictions through Sept. 30. After that date, if a landlord tries to evict someone, the tenant will have 14 days to apply for rental assistance. If the tenant refuses to apply or is denied eligibility and has not paid at least 25% of what is owed by Sept. 30, the tenant can be evicted.