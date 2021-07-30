EXPLAINER: California's efforts to slow pace of evictions

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on June 28 extending the state's eviction moratorium through Sept. 30. This is the third time the state has extended the moratorium. Newsom has said a fourth extension is unlikely.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

California will pay off 100% of eligible tenants' unpaid rent from April 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021. To be eligible, tenants must earn 80% or less of the area median income, an amount that varies depending on where they live. The money — $5.2 billion — comes from the federal government.

So far, nearly 113,000 people have requested more than $1 billion in relief. The state has paid more than $178 million as of July 20.

People who are not eligible to get the money can still qualify for the eviction ban if they pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30. Landlords could take these tenants to court to recoup that money, but they could not evict them for it.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?