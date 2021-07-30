EXPLAINER: Can rent aid avert eviction crisis in Vermont?

As of July 28, 2,635 households, or just over 48% of the households that applied, had received a total of almost $11.9 million in assistance.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

As the moratoriums ends, there is going to be a backlog of eviction cases in the court system.

In Vermont, eviction cases are handled like any other civil case, Berk said. Meaning that the tenants are served with a summons and complaint, the tenants then have 21 days to respond to the paperwork.

The soonest cases were served was July 19, so the 21-day period has not passed. For any case that requested a rent escrow hearing, those are being scheduled at the end of August and beginning of September.

“Pre-COVID, an eviction in Vermont would take three to four months from the time it was filed with the court,” Berk said. “This is not a fast process here."

The courts were already understaffed, but Vermont State Rep. Tom Stevens, a Democrat who is chair of the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs, said he hoped the rental assistance programs will ease the strain on the courts and the evictions.