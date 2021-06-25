EXPLAINER: Can rent aid avert eviction crisis in Vermont?

Vermont is one of several states that enacted its own moratorium last year halting eviction proceedings. The law, passed in May 2020, paused all evictions in Vermont until 30 days after the state of emergency was lifted. It was declared by Gov. Phil Scott in March 2020 to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency was allowed to expire on June 15, after the state reached its goal of vaccinating 80% of its eligible population. For cases of a breach of a rental agreement, the evictions could proceed immediately. For all other evictions, including nonpayment of rent and no-cause evictions, landlords would have been able to proceed after July 15. It's unclear how the federal extension will affect Vermont.