 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: Declassification in spotlight during Trump probe

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the weeks since the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and seized about 100 documents with classification markings, the former president has insisted he did nothing wrong and argued he declassified the information.

He doubled down on that point Wednesday, saying in a Fox News interview that a president can declassify material “even by thinking about it.”

Trump has provided no evidence that he did declassify the papers, an appeals court noted Wednesday as it rejected his team's legal arguments and cleared the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges.

People are also reading…

A separate special master tasked with inspecting the documents also expressed skepticism when Trump's lawyers hinted at the same defense earlier this week but declined to offer any support for the idea that the papers had been declassified.

Democrats on Thursday were more pointed: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff tweeted, “Tat’s not how any of this works. Not by any stretch of the imagination." Committee member Joaquin Castro called the claim “ false and absurd.”

Presidents do have broad authority to declassify material, experts say, but there is a detailed process unlike what Trump described. Here's a look at how declassification works:

WHAT CAN A PRESIDENT DECLASSIFY?

Sitting presidents do have “unilateral and complete authority" to declassify material, though it doesn't fully extend to information classified under the Atomic Energy Act, said national security attorney Bradley P. Moss.

Since the time of President Harry S. Truman there's been a set process for protecting the nation's secrets, including different levels of classification, said Glenn Gerstell, a former general counsel for the National Security Agency.

“It’s critically important that we don’t accidentally release information that, especially in the case of top secret information, could cause exceptionally grave damage to national security,” he said.

HOW DOES DECLASSIFICATION WORK?

There's also a detailed process for declassification with rules laid out under executive order. Typically, if a president wants to declassify something, he checks with the agency in charge, which has broad say in whether the information becomes public, Gerstell said.

If documents are declassified, there’s usually a painstaking process of blacking out what information still stays secret. “It’s not a question of a concept being declassified, or boxes of documents. It’s a word by word determination,” he said.

The declassification order must be memorialized and any agencies that are affected have to be notified, Moss said. The individual documents then have to be re-marked to show they’re no longer considered classified.

“It’s not clear what Jedi-like lawyers said that you could declassify things with a thought, but the courts are unlikely to embrace that claim,” said Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor who was a Republican witness during the first impeachment proceedings against Trump in 2019.

The Justice Department has said there is no indication that Trump took any steps to declassify the documents seized from his Florida home.

HOW HAS TRUMP DECLASSIFIED INFORMATION BEFORE?

There’s no question that there were times during Trump’s administration when he took affirmative and very public steps to declassify information – particularly when he saw a potential political benefit.

His administration, for instance, repeatedly declassified information related to the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, in hopes of publicly affecting the perception of the probe.

The information included transcripts of phone calls between Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Russian ambassador, as well as a House Republican memo that alleged misconduct by the FBI in obtaining a secret national security surveillance warrant to monitor a former Trump campaign adviser.

Those actions raise questions about why he did not make similar public pronouncements for the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, if he wished for them to later be regarded as declassified.

HOW COULD THIS AFFECT THE BROADER CASE?

The approximately 100 documents with classification markings were among about 11,000 documents that the FBI seized last month during a court-authorized search of Trump's Florida club.

Federal agents are investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act, according to the search warrant.

The declassification debate has been especially heated since the Justice Department included a photo in one court filing of some of the seized documents with colored cover sheets indicating their classified status.

But the question may not be the most important one in terms of whether criminal charges are filed since classification status isn't part of the laws in question.

“Even if he declassified them, that would not necessarily be a defense against the charges that are under consideration,” said Elizabeth Goitein, a national security law expert at the Brennan Center for Justice.

More on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump.

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

The far-right forces that former Sen. John McCain successfully marginalized within the Arizona Republican Party are back and in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. This summer's primary elections made clear that Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump, backing a slate of far-right candidates aligned with the former president. After she won the Republican primary for governor in early August, former television news anchor Kari Lake said GOP voters “drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine.” Mainstream conservatives have been sidelined and even censured by the party.

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

A federal appeals court is allowing the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling Wednesday clears the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they evaluate whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago. The appeals court note that Trump presented no evidence that he had declassified the records. Trump claimed in a Fox News Interview Wednesday that “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify" material just by saying “It’s declassified” and "even by thinking about it."

Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

Big-name celebrities are coming back to the White House after boycotting America's most famous address under Donald Trump. Rocker Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to the South Lawn on Friday at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Singer James Taylor strummed his guitar and sang at the White House last week to open an event celebrating a new health care and climate change law. Younger pop stars like singer Olivia Rodrigo and South Korean boy band BTS have visited. And Biden has resumed the tradition of hosting a White House reception for the artists receiving honors from the Kennedy Center.

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi says the United States deplores recent attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, and has called for a negotiated solution to the countries’ conflict. Pelsoi is visiting Armenia with a congressional delegation just a few days days after two days of shelling by both sides that killed more than 200 troops. It was the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years. The two ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but was long under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker

US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker

An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released. The White House and family members said Monday his release came in an exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and is believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Negotiations for his release centered on a deal that also included the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban.

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

House Democrats are voting this week on changes to a 19th century law for certifying presidential elections. The measure is their strongest legislative response yet to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. A vote to overhaul the Electoral Count Act is expected Wednesday. A bipartisan group of senators is moving forward with a similar bill. The Senate Rules Committee will vote on its version of the legislation next week. Lawmakers in both parties have said they want to change the arcane law before it is challenged again.

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen’s state funeral. The funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. to honor the queen. Also late Sunday, authorities closed a miles-long queue for people to see the queen lying in state. New arrivals were turned away, so that everyone in the line can file past the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Fiona: At least six killed by storm in the Caribbean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News