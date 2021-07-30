EXPLAINER: Evictions are expected to increase in Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts temporarily banned evictions for 2 1/2 months near the start of the pandemic, but it expired in May 2020. Unlike in some states, Nebraska cities don't have their own eviction moratoriums.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

Nebraska has earmarked $200 million from the coronavirus aid package Congress passed in December to help tenants with back rent, utility bills and other expenses.

The program offers up to $20,000 in assistance to renters or homeowners who need help paying up to 15 months of their bills. But the aid is only available to people who make 80% or less of their county’s median income and can show they are unable to pay rent because of a financial hardship caused by the pandemic or are at risk of becoming homeless.

The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority said that so far, nearly $24.6 million has been distributed to 6,292 households in Nebraska by the state and local programs in Lincoln and Omaha.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?