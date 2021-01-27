EXPLAINER: Executive orders can be swift but fleeting

President Harry Truman saw his attempt to seize steel production facilities in the midst of the Korean War thwarted by the U.S. Supreme Court, which found that the president lacked authority to seize private property without authorization from Congress.

Obama tried to use executive authority to fulfill his campaign pledge to close the U.S. military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, that over the years has held many high-profile international terror suspects. Congress stymied him by voting to block funding to pay for the transfer of prisoners from Guantanamo to the U.S., including for prosecution or medical care.

HERE TODAY, GONE TOMORROW

The experiences of both Trump and Obama underscore the fleeting nature of executive orders.

Both Trump and Obama saw their most durable policy legacies come through congressional legislation — for Trump, the 2017 tax cuts, and for Obama, his signature Affordable Care Act.

Trump tried mightily but failed to push a Republican-controlled Congress to repeal “Obamacare.” He did, however, diminish a key aspect of the health care law when his own tax overhaul legislation reduced the penalty for not having insurance to $0.