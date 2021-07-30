EXPLAINER: High prices, court access challenge Idaho renters

The only moratorium in Idaho is the one issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the chances of homeless people spreading the coronavirus. It ends Saturday.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

The state received $15 million in CARES Act money last year that was used through Jan. 18 to help people who couldn't pay rent because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state received another $175 million in federal coronavirus relief money to continue the program through Sept. 30, 2022. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association has been distributing the money, except in highly populated Boise and Ada County in southwestern Idaho. Officials with the association said the initial $15 million has been spent as well as nearly $10 million of the $175 million.

Boise and Ada County have populations large enough to opt to receive and distribute federal emergency rental assistance funds themselves, which they are doing through the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities. That entity has distributed about $8.8 million of the $24 million the city and county have received to help nearly 1,800 households. It must use the money by the end of September 2022.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?