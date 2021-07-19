EXPLAINER: How Democrats hope to enact Biden domestic agenda

To shield the climate and social programs bill from a GOP filibuster, Democrats will need to first pass a budget resolution, which itself cannot be filibustered.

That resolution's approval is key because it triggers so-called reconciliation procedures, which enhance Congress' powers to reshape the federal budget. This process guarantees that Republicans won't be allowed to filibuster the crucial follow-up bill actually providing the money for Democrats' priorities and specifying which programs and taxes would be changed.

The budget blueprint will also assign congressional committees specific amounts of money to spend, or raise in taxes, as their pieces of Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan.

Detailed decisions on numbers and policies won't come until the subsequent bill is drafted, probably months from now. But Democrats have already begun negotiating among themselves so leaders can produce a budget with broad numbers that, they hope, will have enough votes to get the process rolling.

THEN, THE REAL THING

Once Congress passes a budget, it's crunch time on the next measure — a bill actually providing the money and carving up the $3.5 trillion pie.