 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: How do Australian parties differ on key issues?

  • 0

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s center-left opposition Labor Party has outspent the ruling conservative Liberal Party-led coalition in election promises during the six-week campaign leading up to the vote on Saturday.

Labor says more spending is needed to increase economic productivity and to counter China's influence in the South Pacific. The Liberals argue Labor's policies prove the party can't manage money.

Here are some of the key policy differences:

HOW TO RESPOND TO CHINA?

The Labor Party has promised to establish a Pacific defense school to train neighboring armies in response to China’s potential military presence on the Solomon Islands on Australia's doorstep.

The Australia-Pacific Defense School would deepen institutional links between the Australian Defense Force and its regional counterparts while supporting the region’s needs, the party says.

Labor has condemned a recent security pact between China and the Solomons as Australia’s worst foreign policy failure in the Pacific since World War II.

People are also reading…

Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has insisted there will be no Chinese naval base in his country and China has denied seeking a military foothold in the islands. But the pact has rattled Australia and the U.S., and Washington warned it would take unspecified action should the cooperation agreement with China pose a threat to allied interests.

Senior government lawmakers say the timing of the pact during an election campaign is evidence that Beijing was attempting to undermine the ruling coalition’s prospects for reelection. The government maintains that Beijing wants a change of leadership because a Labor administration would be less likely to stand up against Chinese economic coercion.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne proposed in November doubling Pacific aid funding to 2.88 billion Australian dollars ($2 billion) a year to counter China's rising influence, The Australian newspaper reported on Friday. But Cabinet’s national security committee rejected any funding increase.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison declined to confirm or deny the newspaper report because of secrecy surrounding the committee’s deliberations.

Labor also promised to spend an additional AU$525 million ($369 million) over four years on aid to Pacific countries plus East Timor.

The state-owned Australian Broadcasting Corp. would be funded to take more Australian television, radio and online media content to a broader Pacific audience. Partnerships would be built with Pacific broadcasters to carry Australian voices, values and identities to the region to counter Chinese television and radio.

WHAT TO DO WITH HOUSING MARKET?

The Liberal Party and Labor Party have different plans to help Australians buy their first homes in a soaring property market.

The Liberals would allow buyers to access 40% of their retirement funds to a limit of AU$50,000 ($35,100) to buy into a residential real estate market that increased in value by 24% last year.

Most economists say the policy would increase prices further and leave more Australians on government pensions.

Labor would buy a 40% stake in new homes and collect the same share when the house is eventually sold.

Labor argues its policy would not be inflationary because it would only be available to 10,000 home buyers a year. The Liberals say their policy will help more people.

GAS EMISSION TARGETS

The Liberal Party has recently matched the Labor's long-term commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

But the Liberals have stuck with the same commitment they made at the Paris Agreement in 2015: 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030. Labor has promised a 43% reduction.

Morrison says his government would exceed its target and might reduce emissions by 30% to 35% by the end of the decade. But the Liberals’ junior coalition partner, The Nationals party, won’t let the government commit to a more ambitious target.

CHEAPER CHILD CARE?

The Labor Party’s most expensive election promise is a AU$5.4 billion ($3.8 billion) commitment to provide cheaper child care for low- and middle-income families.

Child care is the most expensive of Labor's election promises that include better nursing home care for the elderly that would increase Australia’s deficit by AU$7.4 billion ($5.2 billion) over four years.

Labor argues that cheaper child care would boost Australia’s productivity by encouraging parents to work longer hours.

The Liberal Party says the increased deficit was evidence that Labor were bad economic managers.

The Liberals intend to more than offset their AU$2.3 billion ($1.6 billion) in election promises by cutting public service funding by AU$3.3 billion ($2.3 billion).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

A prosecutor says a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign who is charged with lying to the FBI early in the Trump-Russia probe sought to “use and manipulate” federal law enforcement to create an “October surprise” in the final weeks of the presidential race. The remarks came during opening statements Tuesday at the start of Michael Sussmann's trial. He's accused of lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting by telling the bureau’s top lawyer that he wasn’t acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he presented information that he said might connect Russia to then-candidate Donald Trump. Sussman's lawyer denies that he lied.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging far-right state senator Doug Mastriano over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call. On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party's Senate nomination. 

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

President Joe Biden and the first lady plan to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to grieve with the community as it mourns those killed or wounded in Saturday's supermarket shooting. Biden is urging unity as a remedy for what he calls “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.” New York’s governor and Buffalo’s mayor are appealing for forceful action from Washington in the wake of another mass shooting. Authorities say a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black. 

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn's unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks. Officials say Moscow’s troops are pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk. According to Ukraine's defense minister, the country is “entering a new, long-term phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow are in a grinding battle for Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland. Also Saturday, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican leader Mitch McConnell met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital. 

Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed British threats to break a Brexit agreement with the European Union. Johnson is blaming the bloc for a political crisis that’s blocking the formation of a new government in Northern Ireland. The Democratic Unionist Party says it will boycott the Belfast government until post-Brexit border checks are scrapped. Johnson held private talks with the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties on Monday, urging them to get back to work. But his public message was aimed at the 27-nation EU, which he accused of refusing to give ground. The U.K. government is expected Tuesday to outline legislation to override parts of its Brexit treaty, a move sure to raise tensions with the EU.

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo’s grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. Biden declared that “evil will not win” in America. “Replacement theory” is the idea that white people are being intentionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run. 

Lebanon elections point to a shift, but more turmoil ahead

Lebanon elections point to a shift, but more turmoil ahead

Preliminary results from parliamentary elections in Lebanon over the weekend show the country's militant Hezbollah group and its allies have apparently suffered losses. Iran-backed Hezbollah's opponents gained more seats while several of its traditional partners lost seats. But despite the apparent setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to their sect. The unofficial results show that independents, including those from the 2019 protest movement, made some gains removing longtime politicians from parliament. The closely watched elections on Sunday were the first since a devastating economic crisis erupted in Lebanon in October 2019, triggering nationwide protests against the ruling class.

Watch Now: Related Video

Whoa! Scientists finally know why these dolphins are lining up to rub against coral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News