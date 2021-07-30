EXPLAINER: How Florida is struggling to get aid to tenants

Florida is one of several states that enacted a moratorium last year halting eviction proceedings. Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed his executive order to expire at the end of September 2020, leaving only the CDC moratorium in place. When the federal protections are lifted, landlords in Florida must give tenants a minimum of three days to pay back rent before they can initiate the eviction process.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

Florida is using $1.4 billion from the federal government to help tenants pay delinquent rent, utility payments and other overdue expenses. About $530 million of that money will go directly to the state's largest communities — those with populations of more than 200,000 — to help renters in arrears. The rest of the money is being distributed by the state's Department of Children and Families through a new program called “OUR Florida." The department website indicates that as of July 13, the program had paid more than $3.9 million in rental or utility assistance to 869 people. It says an additional $24 million has been pledged to more than 7,030 tenants deemed eligible and that it should be disbursed by the end of July.

But the money isn't reaching needy families fast enough, said Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani.