EXPLAINER: How Florida is struggling to get aid to tenants

WHAT IS THE AFFORDABILITY IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?

Florida's Tampa Bay area has seen some of the highest rent increases in the country over the past year, with median rents about $1,500 a month in May, surging nearly 16.9% from a year earlier, according to Realtor.com. Cities in South Florida, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale, saw rents spike nearly 6% over the same time period. South Florida already has some of the country's most expensive rents, with monthly median rent about $2,000.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

Housing advocacy groups are bracing for more homeless families as the federal moratorium expires. But it's hard to tell how big of a problem it will be, according to Ron Book, who chairs the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

“We don't know what we'll really face,” Book said. “But I've had sleepless nights thinking about the elderly who could become homeless for the first time."

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that more than 400,000 Floridians are not current on rent — and about a fourth of them believe they are likely to be evicted within two months. Where they will go is an open question.