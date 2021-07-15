EXPLAINER: How GA rental assistance funds are trickling out

Elsewhere in the state, by the end of the first week of June, the metro Atlanta county of Cobb had distributed roughly $3.5 million of the $22.8 million in federal rental assistance funds it received. Nonprofits that are distributing the funds there have said rigorous federal eligibility requirements made it hard to come up with a coordinated system to process applications, according to county officials. In nearby DeKalb County, an even smaller share of the money has gone out so far. County officials have blamed delays on a cyberattack in March on a server handling rental assistance applications.

The state's money can go toward 12 months of past due rent and utility bills and is paid to landlords and utility providers, according to the community affairs department's website. Siegel said if landlords choose not to participate, she'd like to see money flow directly to tenants.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

Courts have tried to connect tenants to rental assistance programs. But in some counties, there's not enough collaboration between the programs and the court system and applications aren't reviewed fast enough to prevent eviction orders, said Viraj Parmar, managing attorney with the Housing Court Assistance Center in Atlanta.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?