EXPLAINER: How Maine is limiting evictions, providing relief

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF EVICTION MORATORIUMS IN THE STATE?

Maine never had a moratorium on evictions at the state level. However, courts were closed early in the pandemic and that delayed most evictions except during emergency situations. Court rules banned most evictions in mid-March and those rules stayed in effect until Aug. 1, 2020. People can now be evicted for reasons other than back rent.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

There were several iterations of rent relief in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills and MaineHousing created a $5 million rent relief program in April 2020, offering up to $500 paid directly to landlords for tenants meeting certain criteria. On July 30, 2020, Mills extended that program through the end of the year, providing up to $1,000 per month for tenants who met certain income-based eligibility requirements. On Dec. 31, the rent assistance all came to an end. But it restarted on March 1 with the benefit of $200 million provided by Congress. The state has received 40% of an additional $150 million in federal relief, and will receive the rest later.