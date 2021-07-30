EXPLAINER: How Maryland is distributing aid to help tenants

Evictions are down by about half on average each month, compared to fiscal years before the pandemic, and it's unclear how much they will increase when the limitations on them expire. Morrissey told lawmakers he did not expect a “tsunami” of evictions to suddenly occur, due to the pandemic-related constraints on courts and the amount of available aid. “It’ll be a slower burn until we get back up to full-blown operations, and the number of evictions may increase over the baseline, but that’s going to take a while still,” Morrissey said. Tenant advocates point out that there are about 5,500 judgments for evictions that will be entered sometime in the next 30 to 45 days. “It's certainly something that's important to all 5,500 of those households — that those evictions not be entered,” said Carisa Hatfield, an attorney with Homeless Persons Representation Project. Hatfield also noted that there have been 285,647 cases of failure to pay rent filed from July 2020 through May, and that about 4,600 evictions have happened since last July.