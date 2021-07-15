EXPLAINER: How Montana will use funds to limit evictions

Montana renters are protected by the CDC order halting evictions until it expires. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates nearly 17,000 Montana residents are somewhat likely or very likely to be evicted from their homes in the next two months

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

Montana has received more than $350 million in federal funding to help tenants with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses. Last year, it allocated $50 million from the federal CARES Act for rental assistance and ended up providing $8.4 million to 2,500 tenants. The $600 per week in supplemental unemployment payments last year appeared to be a factor in lower-than-expected application numbers early in the pandemic, the Department of Commerce said.

Late last year and this year, the state received another $352 million in federal emergency rental assistance, the minimum amount allocated to small states. Renters can receive up to $2,200 per month for past-due and future rent payments, up to $300 for utility payments and $50 per month for internet. Households are eligible for that assistance for a maximum of 15 months, dating back to April 1, 2020, if they earn less than 80% of the median income in their area and can show the pandemic affected their income.