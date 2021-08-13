EXPLAINER: How NJ's prison sex abuse settlement is going

For instance, one tier is for any woman who was imprisoned there from 2014 to present, with a maximum payout of $2,920 — that's $1,000 up front and $20 for every month behind bars. Those payments are expected to go out in January.

Another group of women who were there and who were sexually harassed can receive up to $4,500, though they must also submit an affidavit or corroborating documentation from the time of the harassment.

A third group of women who were victims of sexual abuse can get up to $250,000, though they must submit an affidavit plus corroborating documentation and attend a hearing on the matter.

Then there is a group of about 20 women who initially brought suits against the state and stand to get higher sums, according to the attorneys.

WHAT'S THE TIMELINE FOR ALL THIS?

It's all happening over the next few months.

Notices went out to current prisoners on July 30, according to records obtained by the Associated Press. The women have until Sept. 14 to decide if they want to opt out, which they may want to do to pursue their own, separate lawsuit against the state.